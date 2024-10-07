Joe Mixon Injury: Return date still to be determined

Coach DeMeco Ryans relayed Monday that the Texans "don't know" whether Mixon (ankle) will be able to return for Sunday's game at New England, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. "For Joe and his injury, we will still evaluate that week to week," Ryans said. "He is definitely been improving week to week."

Mixon injured his right ankle Week 2 against the Bears on Sunday, Sept. 15, and he's managed just one limited practice (Friday, Sept. 27) since then, missing Houston's last three games as a result. Fellow RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring) has been sidelined since Week 1, so Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale have shouldered most of the load out of the team's backfield in the interim, with J.J. Taylor (nine touches) and even British Brooks (one carry) also getting some snaps. The Texans will resume practicing Wednesday, at which point it'll be known if Mixon was able to mix into any drills.