Joe Mixon Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Mixon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New England.

Mixon cobbled together back-to-back limited practices to cap Week 6 prep, potentially setting himself up for his first game action since Week 2, when he initially sprained his right ankle. Fellow RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring) has been cleared ahead of Sunday's contest after logging full sessions Thursday and Friday, so he may be the leading candidate for RB reps if both he and Mixon are active this weekend. Mixon's status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.