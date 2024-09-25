Joe Mixon Injury: Still not practicing

Mixon (ankle) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

According to Wilson, Mixon is viewed as week-to-week in his recovery from an ankle injury he suffered Week 2. The week-to-week label doesn't bode well for Mixon's chances of being available Sunday against the Jaguars, though Wilson relays the Texans have more optimism that Dameon Pierce (hamstring) will be able to avoid a third straight missed game. Pierce joined Mixon as a spectator for Wednesday's practice, however, leaving Cam Akers to take on running-back reps with the first-team offense.