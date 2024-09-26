Joe Mixon Injury: Still not practicing

Mixon (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Dameon Pierce (hamstring) also remained sidelined at practice, leaving both running backs in danger of sitting out again Sunday against the Jaguars. The Texans will wait and see if Mixon is able to get back on the practice field in some fashion Friday, but if not, he'll likely be ruled out for a second consecutive game. Cam Akers would once again be in line to lead Houston's backfield in Week 4 if Mixon and Pierce are sidelined.