Joe Mixon Injury: Still not practicing

Mixon (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring), according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The duo's continued absence from practice sets the stage for Friday's session to loom large with regard to both player's chances of playing Sunday against the Bills. For his part, coach DeMeco Ryans has maintained that Mixon is "day-to-day" ahead of Week 5 action, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. For now, Houston's top healthy backfield option is Cam Akers, who has started the team's last two contests.