Joe Mixon Injury: Trending toward return

Mixon (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to be available for the contest barring any setbacks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Back-to-back limited sessions have Mixon trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game. Meanwhile, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle suggests that trainers could make a final determination on Mixon's status at the team's walk-through Saturday before the team travels to New England. If Mixon is available and not overly limited versus New England he'd have a chance to reclaim his lead role in a Houston backfield that also includes Dameon Pierce (who doesn't carry an injury designation), Dare Ogunbowale and Cam Akers.