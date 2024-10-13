Joe Mixon News: Active versus Patriots

Mixon (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

After logging back-to-back limited practices Thursday and Friday, Mixon -- who is bouncing back from what Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston previously described as a less severe high-ankle sprain -- was listed as questionable for the contest. With his return from a three-game absence confirmed, Mixon should have an opportunity to reclaim his lead role in Houston's backfield versus New England, but if he's limited at all or suffers any in-game setbacks, Dameon Pierce (who is also in the mix after missing four games), as well as Dare Ogunbowale and Cam Akers are available to contribute to the Texans' Week 6 rushing game.