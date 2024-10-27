Joe Mixon News: Another robust workload Sunday

Mixon rushed 25 times for 102 yards and a touchdown and secured four of six targets for 32 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Another week, another true workhorse role for Mixon, who once again made good use of his opportunities by eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the third straight game and fourth time overall on the season. Mixon also extended his streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown to three via a 14-yard run early in the second quarter, and all three components of his receiving line were season highs as well. Mixon continues to profile as an elite fantasy asset at his position heading into a Week 9 road Halloween showdown against the Jets on Thursday night.