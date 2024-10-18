Joe Mixon News: Cleared to face Packers

Mixon (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Mixon was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday before being deemed a full participant Friday, which paves the way for him to continue to lead Houston's backfield this weekend. In the running back's return from a three-game absence in last week's 41-21 win over the Patriots, Mixon carried 13 times for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 30 yards and another score on three targets. Now that he's further removed from the ankle injury that previously sidelined him, it's plausible that Mixon could see more touches in Week 7, with Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale available to handle complementary work versus Green Bay.