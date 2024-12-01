Joe Mixon News: Compiles 119 total yards in win

Mixon rushed 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of six targets for 18 yards in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Mixon managed to get over the 100-yard mark on the ground for the seventh time this season on his final carry of the day coming out of the two-minute warning, an eight-yard run that fittingly sealed the hard-fought win for Houston. The veteran back managed his 11th rushing touchdown of the campaign on a seven-yard run just before the halfway point of the third quarter, and he tied his second-highest reception total of the season as well. Mixon will head into a Week 14 bye just 113 rushing yards short of his fifth career 1,000-yard campaign, a milestone he'll look to hit at the expense of the Dolphins in a Week 15 home matchup on Sunday, Dec. 15.