Joe Mixon News: Scores twice in narrow defeat

Mixon rushed 25 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns while catching two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers.

Mixon carried Houston's offense while C.J. Stroud threw for only 86 yards. The veteran running back ran in touchdowns of two and four yards in the second quarter, with the second score capping a drive that also featured a 32-yard Mixon burst on the ground. Mixon has been terrific when healthy, and he'll have a nice opportunity to keep rolling in Week 8 against a Colts defense that he ravaged for 159 rushing yards and a touchdown in the season opener.