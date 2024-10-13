Joe Mixon News: Scores twice in return from injury

Mixon (ankle) rushed 13 times for 102 yards and a touchdown while adding two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots.

Mixon got two carries from inside the 5-yard line on the opening drive but showed some rust in his return from a three-game absence, combining for minus-1 yard on those two attempts. He made no mistake with another red-zone opportunity on the next drive, scoring a 10-yard receiving touchdown to give the Texans a 14-0 lead. Mixon later broke off a 59-yard run in the second quarter and put the game away with a 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth. In the two games he has played from start to finish this season, Mixon has produced a sensational 310 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns. His ankle injury seems to be firmly in the rearview mirror heading into a Week 7 road game against the Packers.