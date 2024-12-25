Fantasy Football
Joe Mixon headshot

Joe Mixon News: Struggles on ground continue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Mixon took nine carries for 26 yards and brought in two of three targets for 13 yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to Baltimore.

Mixon's late-season struggles continued with another mediocre rushing line that featured no trips to the end zone. The former Bengal is averaging a meager 35.3 rushing yards in three games since the Texans' Week 14 bye. The 27-year-old currently sits just seven yards shy of recording the fifth 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. Mixon should easily accomplish that feat in a favorable matchup against Tennessee in Week 18.

Joe Mixon
Houston Texans
