John Franklin-Myers News: Career-high 7.0 sacks in 2024

Franklin-Myers finished the 2024 regular season with 40 tackles (18 solo), including 7.0 sacks, across 17 games.

Franklin-Myers was traded by the Jets to the Broncos in late April in what was largely a salary dump for Gang Green. The 2018 fourth-round pick responded with a career-best 7.0 sacks and played a key role in the Broncos' league-leading 63.0 sacks in the regular season. Franklin-Myers, Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper will look to replicate their success in the 2025 campaign.