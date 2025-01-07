John Johnson Injury: Cleared to practice

The Rams designated Johnson (shoulder) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

Johnson was placed on IR on Sept. 18 after suffering a hairline fracture of his scapula in a Week 2 loss to Arizona, but Cameron DaSilva of USA Today relays that the safety has been healthy for weeks. However, because the Rams had exhausted its amount of eligible designations for return during the regular season, the team couldn't open Johnson's 21-day practice window until this week, as Los Angeles is now able to designate two additional players for return from reserve lists during the postseason. Assuming Johnson is a full participant in practice this week, he could be added back to the 53-man roster in advance of Monday's wild-card round game against the Vikings.