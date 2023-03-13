Monday Free Agency Recap: QB Dominoes Falling, Ekeler Wants Out

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Aaron Rodgers was the main story Monday as the NFL's legal tampering period kicked off at 12:00 ET. Depending on which reporter you ask, he's either definitely headed to the Jets or probably going to the Jets.

Trey Wingo says it's a done deal, while Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are resentful that Wingo got to break the news have different scoops. Either way, nearly everyone seems to agree that Rodgers wants to play for the Jets and now needs to wait for the trade to be worked out. So maybe it's not 100 percent, but our projections are updated to account for the likelihood of Rodgers being QB1 in New York while Jordan Love takes over as QB1 in Green Bay.

Trey Wingo: "Aaron Rodgers to the Jets is done." Ian Rapoport: pic.twitter.com/Z36pf0MREc March 13, 2023

The other big fantasy news from Monday also entailed the ever-revolving offseason QB carousel, with Jimmy Garoppolo reaching an agreement to join the Raiders shortly after Jarrett Stidham's departure for Denver was announced. From a fantasy standpoint, Stidham might be the biggest loser from Day 1, as there was some thought he'd have a shot to compete for the starting job if he stuck around in Vegas. Instead, he'll be the backup to Russell Wilson in Denver, having no shot at the Week 1 starting job unless his 34-year-old teammate succumbs to an injury before the start of the season.

Sam Darnold is also resigned to the ranks of backup QBs after agreeing to a one-year deal with San Francisco, though in his case the outcome was all but locked in when the Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick last week. Maybe he could've found an outside shot at a starting job somewhere like Atlanta, but probably not.

Monday was a shockingly quiet day in terms of the other offensive skill positions, with backup tight end Josh Oliver being the only big-money(ish) signing among the RBs, WRs or TEs. The Patriots are trading TE Jonnu Smith to the Falcons, but even that probably only matters in terms of how it might impact other players, namely Kyle Pitts in Atlanta and Hunter Henry back in New England.

We did at least see some big names on the move at other positions, with most of the money handed out Monday going to offensive linemen or defensive front seven players. Below is a quick list of the big signings announced Monday. Keep in mind that the salary figures reported initially are often nonsense/exaggerated... but nonetheless interesting to see, and they at least give us some idea of what a guy signed for.

Monday Contract Agreements

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (three years, $72.75 million)

QB Jarrett Stidham ( two years, $10 million)

QB Sam Darnold (one year)

QB Mike White (two years, "up to $16 million")

QB Case Keenum (two years, $6.5 million)

RB Matt Breida (re-signing)

RB Craig Reynolds (re-signing)

TE Josh Oliver (three years, $21 million)

TE Jonnu Smith (trade)

OT Jawaan Taylor (four years, $80 million)

OT Andrew Wylie (three years, $24 million)

OT Andre Dillard (three years)

OT Mike McGlinchey (five years, $87.5 million)

G Ben Powers (four years, $52 million)

G Connor McGovern (three years, $23 million)

G Nate Davis (three years)

C Ethan Pocic (three years, $18 million)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (three years, $19 million)

DE Zach Allen (three years, $48 million)

DT Javon Hargrave (four years, $80 million)

DT Daron Payne (re-signing, four years - $90 million)

DT Shy Tuttle (three years, $19.5 million)

DT David Onyemata (three years, $37.5 million)

LB Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72 million)

LB Quincy Williams (re-signing, three years - $18 million)

LB T.J. Edwards (three years, $19.5 million)

LB Germaine Pratt (re-signing, three years - $21 million)

LB Bobby Okereke (four years, $40 million)

LB David Long (two years, $11 million)

CB Cameron Sutton (three years, $33 million)

CB Jamel Dean (four years, $52 million)

CB Patrick Peterson (two years, $14 million)

CB Jonathan Jones (re-signing, two years - $19 million)

S Vonn Bell

S Jessie Bates (four years, $64 million)

S Marcus Epps (two years, $12 million)

I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain't fucking done yet! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 13, 2023

Rumors, Restructures & Extensions

Chargers' RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Sources with multiple teams believe the Broncos could trade a WR. Denver has had talks with teams about Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Teams say the Broncos are asking high prices, not just dumping, but it's not out of the question one gets moved. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Chiefs are moving on from Orlando Brown. https://t.co/IZYsXiKcDR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

The #Chargers are expected to pursue safety John Johnson III, who will be released by the #Browns this week, per source. That would reunite Johnson with Brandon Staley from their Rams days. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Bucs are exploring trade possibilities with guard Shaq Mason, per sources. With a $9.6M cap hit, Mason could become a cap casualty for the cap-strapped Bucs. A quality guard appears ready to enter the market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

The #Falcons and OG Chris Lindstrom have reached an agreement on a mega-extension, per source. One of league's best guards will stay put. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

#Bills RB Nyhiem Hines is in the process of reworking his deal to stay in Buffalo, sources say. He'll convert part of his base salary to signing bonus to provide some cap relief. Incentives added give him the chance to earn more than his previously scheduled $4.79 million in '23. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Gus Edwards' reworked contract in Baltimore reduces his pay by about $1M (from $4.38M) but includes incentives to earn that money back and more, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 13, 2023

From @NFLTotalAccess: As of now, we are still staying tuned to the Aaron Rodgers situation. pic.twitter.com/pDB33kfXgA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2023

