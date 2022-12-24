Gameday Injuries: Week 16

The Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. As per early Saturday reports, Tyler Huntley , who dealt with a shoulder injury during the practice week, will suit up and draw a third straight start in Jackson's stead versus Atlanta.

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Hurts' sprain could potentially keep him out of the Week 17 clash versus the Saints as well per late Saturday night reports, and if Philadelphia is able to pull off a win versus Dallas under spot starter Gardner Minshew , Nick Sirianni's club will clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and that could be incentive enough to rest Hurts for at least one more game.

We're set for one momentous Christmas Eve slate Saturday, as there are several extreme weather games expected and plenty of key absences in what is still championship week for many leagues and the semifinal round in most others. As such, information on availability of key assets is as critical as any week of the season, so without further ado, let's check in on the latest as of early Saturday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week, and he underwent surgery earlier in the week that is expected to keep him out the remainder of the season. Rookie Malik Willis, who's seen action in each of Tennessee's last two games and also drew Week 8 and Week 9 starts in the veteran's stead, will take over the top job beginning with Saturday's divisional clash with Houston. Willis' first pro start came against the Texans in Week 8, a game in which he completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while also rushing five times for 12 yards.

The Broncos' Russell Wilson is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing the Week 15 win over the Cardinals due to a concussion. Wilson, who'd thrown for 247 yards and three touchdowns when he was knocked out of the Week 14 loss to the Chiefs, will therefore return to the starting job against Los Angeles, sending Brett Rypien back to the No. 2 role.

The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is out for Saturday's game against the Commanders and is expected to be placed on injured reserve eventually. Rookie Brock Purdy will continue to operate as San Francisco's starting quarterback versus Washington and doesn't carry an injury designation into Saturday after recently dealing with oblique and rib issues.

The Steelers' Kenny Pickett is off the injury report for Saturday night's game against the Raiders after missing the Week 15 win over the Panthers with a concussion. The rookie will therefore return to the starting job versus a Las Vegas defense allowing 250.8 passing yards per road game, sending Mitch Trubisky back to the No. 2 role.

The Ravens' Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Falcons after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Saturday reports, Huntley will draw a third straight start versus Atlanta after completing 70.3 percent of his passes for 413 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and adding 87 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 attempts over the last three games overall.

The Cardinals' Colt McCoy (concussion) is out for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Trace McSorley is set to draw his first career start versus Tampa Bay.

The Rams' John Wolford (neck) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Wolford's absence, Bryce Perkins is once again slated to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Baker Mayfield versus Denver.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence over the final three games, Deon Jackson and trade-deadline addition Zack Moss are expected to handle the majority of Indianapolis' backfield work beginning with Monday night's matchup against the Chargers.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs despite missing practice all week. As per early Saturday reports, Walker is expected to play despite his lack of inactivity, as per head coach Pete Carroll. If he were to reverse course or have an in-game setback, DeeJay Dallas (ankle) would be in line for an expanded role if he plays through his questionable tag as expected, while Wayne Gallman and Travis Homer could also see extra opportunity.

The Dolphins' Jeff Wilson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wilson sits out a second straight game, backfield mate Raheem Mostert, who gained 156 total yards in Week 15 against the Bills in Wilson's absence, would be set to handle clear lead-back duties again versus Green Bay's porous run defense.

The Bears' Khalil Herbert was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing the last four games with a hip injury. Herbert should slot back into a timeshare with David Montgomery beginning with Saturday's game versus the Bills, although to what degree remains to be seen.

The Patriots' Damien Harris (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Saturday reports, Harris is shaping up as a game-time decision, while backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is expected to play. If Harris does sit out, Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong would likely serve as the main complementary options behind Stevenson versus Cincinnati.

The Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Saturday reports, Stevenson is expected to play. If he were to reverse course or suffer an in-game setback and Damien Harris (thigh) also sits out, Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong will be in line to handle New England's ground attack versus Cincinnati.

The Broncos' Latavius Murray (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. As per early Saturday reports, Murray is expected to suit up, with Marlon Mack serving as his primary backup.

The Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs after finishing the week with back-to-back limited practices. As per late-week beat writer reports, Dallas is expected to play and likely slot into a timeshare for the No. 2 role at minimum with Travis Homer behind Kenneth Walker (ankle), who's expected to play despite missing practice all week.

The 49ers' Jordan Mason (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Commanders after finishing the week with a limited Thursday practice. If Mason can't suit up, Tyrion Davis-Price will likely serve as the No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey versus Washington.

The Falcons' Caleb Huntley (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Avery Williams is in line to take on No. 3 running back duties behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier beginning with Saturday's game against the Ravens.

The Dolphins' Myles Gaskin (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing Friday's practice. If Gaskin can't suit up, Salvon Ahmed will serve as the No. 3 running back at minimum, with the possibility of moving up to No. 2 if Jeff Wilson (hip) is out.

The Raiders' Zamir White (ankle) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If White is sidelined, Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden could see some extra snaps behind Josh Jacobs.

The Saints' Dwayne Washington (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. With Washington unavailable for a second straight game, David Johnson and Eno Benjamin are candidates to serve as Alvin Kamara's backups versus Cleveland.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hand) is out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence, DK Metcalf could be even busier than usual as Seattle's top wideout, while Marquise Goodwin (ankle/wrist) is expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver assuming he plays through his injuries as expected.

The Saints' Chris Olave (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. With Jarvis Landry (ankle) now on injured reserve as well, Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith are set to serve as New Orleans' top two wideouts versus Cleveland.

The Steelers' Diontae Johnson (toe) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Johnson is sidelined, rookie George Pickens would be line for a No. 1 receiver role versus Las Vegas, with Steven Sims likely to bump up to the No. 2 role and tight end Pat Freiermuth also likely to absorb some extra targets.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (knee) remains out for Saturday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings are set to serve as San Francisco's top two wideouts, but both Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle should both continue to benefit as well.

The Titans' Treylon Burks (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans despite practicing in full all week. If Burks is sidelined for a third straight game, Robert Woods should bump up to the No. 1 receiver role, but the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and speedy tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo should once again be in line to inherit some of Burks' downfield routes while working with rookie Malik Willis at quarterback in place of Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

The Broncos' Courtland Sutton (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Sutton were to sit out, Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain and Jalen Virgil would be in line to work behind top target Jerry Jeudy.

The Cardinals' Marquise Brown (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Brown doesn't suit up, A.J. Green, Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch would all bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top wideout DeAndre Hopkins, with the entire group set to operate with Trace McSorley under center in place of Colt McCoy (concussion).

The Patriots' Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Saturday reports, Meyers is expected to play and could be in line for some extra targets with DeVante Parker (concussion) ruled out for a second straight game.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (concussion) is out for Saturday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne are set to serve as New England's top three wideouts versus Cincinnati.

The Patriots' Tyquan Thornton (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Thornton can't play, Kendrick Bourne will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role with DeVante Parker (concussion) already ruled out.

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tutu Atwell should serve as the No. 2 receiver alongside top target Van Jefferson while Brandon Powell should bump to the No. 3 role.

The Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season. With Chris Olave (hamstring) also unavailable for Saturday's game against the Browns, Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith are in line to serve as the top two receivers versus Cleveland.

The Bears' Chase Claypool (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bills after missing the last two practices of the week. In his likely absence and the confirmed one for Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis are set to serve as the top two wideouts for Justin Fields versus Buffalo in what could be blizzard-like conditions.

The Texans' Brandin Cooks (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans despite finishing the week with two full practices. As per early Saturday reports, Cooks is expected to suit up and could be in for extra targets with Nico Collins (foot) now on injured reserve.

The Texans' Nico Collins (foot) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season. Brandin Cooks (calf) should see even more targets as the top wideout, while Chris Moore (foot) and Phillip Dorsett are set to serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively, when available.

The Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) is out for Saturday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. With Chase Claypool (knee) also listed as doubtful, Byron Pringle and Dante Pettis set to serve as Chicago's two two wideouts versus Buffalo, albeit in a difficult matchup and in weather conditions that are expected to be extremely hostile to the passing game.

The Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin (ankle/wrist) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs despite downgrading all the way to a missed practice Thursday after logging full and limited sessions Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. As per late-week beat writer reports, head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Goodwin assured him he'd play versus Kansas City, although pregame warmups will likely be the ultimate determinant. If the veteran speedster does suit up, he's expected to slot into the No. 2 receiver role with Tyler Lockett (hand) ruled out for the contest.

The Texans' Chris Moore (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Moore can't suit up, Phillip Dorsett would bump up to the No. 2 role versus Tennessee with Nico Collins (groin) on injured reserve.

The Broncos' Kendall Hinton (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brandon Johnson, Freddie Swain or Jalen Vigil should bump up to the No. 3 role at minimum behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton (hamstring), if the latter plays through his questionable designation.

The Buccaneers' Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones doesn't suit up, Russell Gage, who recorded two touchdown catches in the Week 15 loss to the Bengals, will reprise his role as the No. 3 receiver versus Arizona.

The Ravens' Devin Duvernay was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering a broken fifth metatarsal of his right foot in that day's practice, ending his season. Veteran Sammy Watkins, who'd just been waived by the Packers, was signed on that same day, but Duvernay's downfield role could be largely inherited by DeSean Jackson beginning with Saturday's game versus the Falcons.

The Colts' Mike Strachan (concussion) is questionable heading into Saturday's final practice of the week ahead of Monday night's game versus the Chargers. If Strachan can't suit up, Ashton Dulin could seen an additional target or two as the No. 4 receiver.

The Dolphins' River Cracraft (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. If Cracraft is sidelined as expected, Cedrick Wilson should once again serve as Miami's No. 4 receiver.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert was activated from injured reserve Tuesday after missing the last five games with a shoulder injury. Goedert should slide right back into his top tight end role without any specific snap limitations beginning with Saturday's divisional clash against the Cowboys and will be working with Gardner Minshew as his quarterback instead of Jalen Hurts (shoulder).

The Seahawks' Noah Fant (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chiefs despite only getting a limited Thursday practice in this week. As per early Saturday reports, Fant will suit up versus Kansas City, with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson set to absorb more work if he unexpectedly reverses course or has an in-game setback.

The Colts' Kylen Granson (ankle) is questionable heading into Saturday's final practice of the week ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers. If he ultimately sits out, more opportunities would be available for Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods.

The Bengals' Hayden Hurst (calf) remains out for Saturday's game against the Patriots despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his stead, Mitchell Wilcox is expected to handle the top tight end role for Cincinnati versus New England.

The Saints' Adam Trautman (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Trautman can't suit up, Taysom Hill will see some additional snaps at tight end behind Juwan Johnson.

The Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion all week. Were he to sit out a second straight game, Peyton Hendershot would serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dalton Schultz versus Philadelphia.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Browns.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (chest) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (ankle) is questionable headed into Saturday's final practice of the week ahead of Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Falcons.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (toe) is out for Sunday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Giants.

The Titans' Kristian Fulton (groin) is out for Saturday's game against the Texans.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Commanders.

The Bengals' Mike Hilton is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots after missing the Week 15 win over the Buccaneers with a knee injury.

The Giants' Adoree' Jackson (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Vikings.

The Patriots' Jalen Mills (groin) is out for Saturday's game against the Bengals.

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (back) is out for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.

The Texans' Steven Nelson (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans.

The Broncos' K'Waun Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Raiders' Rock Ya-Sin (knee) is out for Saturday night's game against the Steelers.

Safeties

The Chargers' Derwin James does not carry an injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against the Colts entering Saturday's final practice of the week after missing the last two games with a quadriceps injury.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Texans.

The Buccaneers' Mike Edwards (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Lions' DeShon Elliott (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Panthers.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Browns.

The Seahawks' Ryan Neal (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

The Browns' John Johnson (thigh) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Saints.

The Buccaneers' Keanu Neal (toe) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Dolphins' Eric Rowe (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Steelers' Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Raiders.

The Commanders' Kamren Curl (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the 49ers.

Defensive Linemen

The Rams' Aaron Donald (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Commanders' Chase Young (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, leaving him poised to make his season debut.

The Ravens' Calais Campbell (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the Falcons.

The Bengals' Sam Hubbard (calf) is out for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

The Browns' Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) is out for Saturday's game against the Saints.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots after missing the Week 15 win over the Buccaneers with a wrist fracture.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (calf) is out for Sunday night's game against the Cardinals.

The Bills' Ed Oliver (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Bears.

The Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles.

The Titans' Denico Autry is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Texans after missing the last four games with a knee injury.

The Cardinals' Zach Allen (hand) is out for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Saints' Pete Werner (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Browns.

The Dolphins' Bradley Chubb (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (neck/shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Eagles.

The Steelers' Myles Jack (groin) is questionable for Saturday night's game against the Raiders.

The Vikings' Eric Kendricks (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Giants.