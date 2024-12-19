Fantasy Football
John Metchie Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Metchie (shoulder) did not practice Thursday and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chiefs.

Metchie was unable to practice all week due to a shoulder injury he suffered against the Dolphins this past Sunday. With Metchie ruled out for Saturday's game, his next opportunity to play will be Christmas Day against the Ravens. Robert Woods and Xavier Hutchinson are the top candidates to serve as the Texans' No. 3 wide receiver behind Nico Collins and Tank Dell on Saturday due to Metchie's injury.

