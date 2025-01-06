Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Parker Romo headshot

John Parker Romo News: Signs with New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 2:07pm

The Patriots signed Romo to a reserve/future contract Monday.

New England signed Romo to its practice squad Dec. 10, and it appears he'll remain with the Patriots after inking a new deal Monday. The 27-year-old filled in for the injured Will Reichard for four games in Minnesota this season, converting on 11 of his 12 field-goal attempts and seven of his eight extra-point tries. Current Pats' kicker Joey Slye made just 79 percent (26 of 33) of his field-goal attempts this season, so Romo could be competing for the team's starting spot in the offseason.

John Parker Romo
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now