Jonah Williams Injury: Officially activated from IR

The Cardinals activated Williams (knee) from their injured reserve list Wednesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Williams has been out since the first quarter of Arizona's first game this season due to a knee injury, but it now seems that he's finally nearing a return ahead of Week 12. Kelvin Beachum has played relatively well in Williams' absence, and coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that the team would "weigh all the variables" before deciding whether to put him back into his place at right tackle once he's available again, so it sounds like even if he's fully healthy for Sunday's game at Seattle, his status as a starter may not be guaranteed.