Jonah Williams Injury: Ruled out for Week 9
Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Bears, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams had his 21-day practice window opened by the team on Wednesday, but he isn't quite ready to make his return to the field following the knee injury he suffered in Week 1. The offensive lineman still has plenty of time to increase his workload at practice before the Nov. 20 deadline for his activation from injured reserve.
