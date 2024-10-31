Fantasy Football
Jonathon Brooks Injury: Another full practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 12:32pm

Brooks (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Brooks has been slowly but surely increasing his practice reps the past few weeks, logging non-consecutive limited sessions two weeks ago, three straight capped sessions last week and now two straight full practices this week. The Panthers have until next Wednesday to activate him from the reserve/non-football injury list, but considering his activity level so far this week, he may be on the brink of his professional debut. For his part, Brooks told Steve Reed of the Associated Press that he's getting more confident in his surgically repaired right knee with each practice, but the rookie was non-committal when asked if he'll play this Sunday against the Saints. His listing on Friday's injury report could be telling for his chances to make his debut this weekend.

