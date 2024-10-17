Jonathon Brooks Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Brooks (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina opened Brooks' 21-day practice window Wednesday, and he eventually went down as a limited participant in his first official on-field work of the season. He's nearing the end of his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee last November, but it's perhaps not a surprise that the Panthers aren't pushing their luck with their second-round investment. The rookie running back thus doesn't seem to be a candidate for his NFL debut Sunday at Washington, something that may be confirmed as soon as the Panthers post their final Week 7 injury report Friday.