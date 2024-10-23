Jonathon Brooks Injury: Limited in practice Wednesday

Brooks (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Brooks practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Friday last week, sitting out both Thursday's practice and Carolina's blowout loss to Washington in Week 7. The rookie second-round pick's next chance to come off IR and make his NFL debut will come Sunday on the road against Denver, though the Panthers could also opt to continue taking a cautious approach to Brooks' recovery. His 21-day practice window officially opened Oct. 16.