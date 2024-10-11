Jonathon Brooks Injury: May practice next wek

Brooks (knee) said Friday that he may return to practice next week, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks also acknowledged that there's not much reason to hurry him back even though he's eager to play, as the Carolina backfield has been in good hands with Chuba Hubbard, whose success perhaps limits some of the prior optimism about Brooks might do once he plays. The rookie is talented enough to force a timeshare, or at least to push backup Miles Sanders out of the picture, and there's always some chance an injury to Hubbard creates a better opportunity. Brooks is 11 months removed from suffering an ACL tear -- an injury that didn't prevent him from being the first RB selected (46th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.