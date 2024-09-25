Jonathon Brooks Injury: Nearing return from ACL tear

Brooks (knee) is in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in November and is approaching a return to action, per head coach Dave Canales, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today Panthers Wire reports.

Brooks is on the non-football injury list, so the earliest he could make his NFL debut is Week 5 against the Bears. The Panthers would have to make an official move activating Brooks before he's eligible to play. Carolina's second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft tore his ACL while playing college football for Texas in November and didn't fully participate in the Panthers' offseason program, so Brooks may need some additional time to get up to speed. Once healthy enough to play, the rookie will join a Panthers backfield led by Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders.