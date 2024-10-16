Jonathon Brooks Injury: Practice window opens

The Panthers announced Wednesday that Brooks (knee) has had his 21-day window to return to practice opened. Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Brooks' return to practice was announced by head coach Dave Canales on Monday, and Carolina now makes the move official. The rookie second-round pick began the 2024 season on the reserve/non-football injury list while recovering from a right ACL tear suffered during his final year at Texas, and he now kicks off a three week window wherein he can be monitored at practice without counting against the 53-man roster. Brooks can be fully activated at any point in that time. Once fully healthy, Brooks will work to push for a role alongside Chuba Hubbard atop the Panthers' backfield, though his first task will be to usurp backup Miles Sanders.