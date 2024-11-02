Jonathon Brooks Injury: Pro debut pushed back again

Brooks (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina has been taking an extra cautious route with the later stages of Brooks' recovery from the ACL tear that he sustained in his right knee last Nov. 12. His practice regimen during Week 7 prep was LP-DNP-LP, followed by three consecutive capped sessions last week and a trio of full practices this week. Even so, Brooks' pro debut will be delayed to next Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Giants. In the meantime, the Panthers will continue to roll with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders out of the backfield.