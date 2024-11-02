Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathon Brooks headshot

Jonathon Brooks Injury: Pro debut pushed back again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Brooks (knee) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Carolina has been taking an extra cautious route with the later stages of Brooks' recovery from the ACL tear that he sustained in his right knee last Nov. 12. His practice regimen during Week 7 prep was LP-DNP-LP, followed by three consecutive capped sessions last week and a trio of full practices this week. Even so, Brooks' pro debut will be delayed to next Sunday, Nov. 10 against the Giants. In the meantime, the Panthers will continue to roll with Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders out of the backfield.

Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now