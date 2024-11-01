Jonathon Brooks Injury: Questionable, but unlikely for Week 9

The Panthers list Brooks (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, but head coach Dave Canales said that the running back is unlikely to be activated from the reserve/non-football injury list prior to the Week 9 contest, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks concluded his third week of practice with the Panthers on Friday after he had his 21-day evaluation window opened back on Oct. 16. He turned in a trio of full practices from Wednesday through Friday and seemingly came out of those workouts without any setbacks to his surgically repaired right knee, but the Panthers are leaning toward giving the rookie running back more recovery time before clearing him for his NFL debut. Per Newton, Canales believes that Brooks will be ready to play Week 10 against the Giants in Munich, but Carolina will first need to add the 21-year-old to its 53-man roster to make that a reality. If activated next week, Brooks is likely to be eased into action in a complementary role to Chuba Hubbard, who has excelled as Carolina's lead back this season.