Jonathon Brooks Injury: Remains limited in practice

Brooks (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Brooks sandwiched a pair of capped practices around a scheduled day off last Thursday, so his ability to put together back-to-back limited sessions to kick off this week is a good sign for the rookie second-round pick as he gets back into football shape. The Panthers may make a ruling on his status for a Week 8 matchup in Denver on Friday's injury report, but in order for him to be available for game action, the team will need to activate him from the reserve/non-football injury list.