Jonathon Brooks Injury: Return window set to open

Coach Dave Canales said Monday that the Panthers plan to open the 21-day window for Brooks (knee) to return to practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks has yet to make his NFL debut as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during his final season at Texas, but that injury didn't preclude the Panthers from drafting him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Once the team officially designates Brooks to return from the non-football injury list, the Panthers will have 21 days from that point to put him on the active roster. Chuba Hubbard has thrived as the team's lead back early in the 2024 campaign, racking up 485 rushing yards through six games.