Jonathon Brooks Injury: Turns in full practice

Brooks (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Brooks still remains on the reserve/non-football injury list, but it's encouraging to see him practicing in full after having been listed as 'limited' in the majority of his sessions of the last two weeks. Coach Dave Canales said Wednesday he's still undecided about whether Brooks will play Sunday versus the Saints, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, a game that will again feature Bryce Young under center. Thus far the Panthers have opted for extra caution regarding Brooks' recovery, but with Diontae Johnson (rib) having been traded to Baltimore, the team has an increased need for playmakers on offense.