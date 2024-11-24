Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathon Brooks headshot

Jonathon Brooks News: Officially cleared for NFL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Brooks (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Brooks had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but his availability for Sunday was never in any peril after head coach Dave Canales said Friday that he running back was ready to make his NFL debut. A 2024 second-round pick out of Texas, Brooks missed the Panthers' first 10 games of the season while completing his recovery from a torn ACL suffered last November. He had been activated from the non-football injury list Nov. 6 and has been a full participant in practices for weeks, so Brooks should be capable of handling the top backup role behind starting running back Chuba Hubbard. Before landing on injured reserve this week, Miles Sanders (ankle) had been serving as Carolina's No. 2 option in the backfield and averaged 5.9 touches per contest, but given the draft capital invested in him, Brooks could match or surpass that level of usage, especially if the Panthers want to lighten Hubbard's workload a bit.

Jonathon Brooks
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now