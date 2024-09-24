Jonnu Smith: Held to two catches in Week 3 loss

Smith secured two of three targets for 18 yards during Miami's 24-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Smith wasn't able to get much going with a combination of Skylar Thompson (ribs) and Tim Boyle under center. The Dolphins' offense was only able to pile up a total of 186 passing yards versus an aggressive Seattle defense, resulting in Smith playing just 38 percent of offensive snaps, his third straight game below the 50 percent mark. Smith will work to get more involved versus the Titans in Week 4.