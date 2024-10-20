Jonnu Smith News: Paces Miami pass-catchers Sunday

Smith caught all seven of his targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Colts.

The veteran tight end was the only Miami pass-catcher to have any kind of success, as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for a meager 2-19-0 line on four targets. Smith's 10-yard score came in the first quarter with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) under center, but if Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is able to return in Week 8 against the Cardinals, it would likely result in a reduced role for the TE, and a much rosier outlook for the team's two star WRs.