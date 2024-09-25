Jordan Addison Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Addison (ankle) was listed as limited participant Wednesday on the Vikings' first Week 4 injury report.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com that Addison was a candidate to take part in Wednesday's walkthrough, which has come to pass. Addison is working his way back from a sprained right ankle that he suffered Week 1, and his return to the practice field is the first step as the team ramps up for Sunday's visit to Green Bay. Whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for that contest will be revealed when Minnesota posts its final report of Week 4 on Friday.