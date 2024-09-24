Jordan Addison Injury: Optimism regarding Week 4 status

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he's "optimistic" Addison (ankle) will be available to play Sunday in Green Bay, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While O'Connell's comments offer some encouragement, Addison's practice activity during the upcoming week will provide a clearer signal whether or not the receiver has a chance of suiting up against the Packers. Addison missed both of the Vikings' last two games after spraining his right ankle in the season-opening win over the Giants, and he has yet to take any practice reps since sustaining the injury.