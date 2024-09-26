Jordan Addison Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Addison (ankle) was limited at Thursday's practice.

The Vikings held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Addison's listing of limited on the ensuing injury report was an estimate. With an appearance at an actual practice under his belt one day later, he now appears to be closing in on a return. In the end, Friday's report will unveil whether he goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Green Bay or cleared for his first game action since Week 1, when he initially sustained a right ankle sprain. For what it's worth, Addison told Dane Mizutani of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Thursday that he expects to suit up Sunday.