Jordan Addison Injury: To participate in walkthrough

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he expects Addison (ankle) to be listed as at least a partial participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

According to Seifert, O'Connell is hopeful that Addison will put an end to his two-game absence in this Sunday's game against the Packers. The second-year wideout is expected to be listed as a limited participant upon the release of Wednesday's injury report, which would represent an upgrade after he failed to practice in any capacity since suffering the injury in the Week 1 win over the Giants. If he ultimately is able to play Sunday, Addison would primarily eat into the role of Jalen Nailor, who scored in both contests that Addison was sidelined.