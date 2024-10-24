Jordan Addison News: Another disappointing effort

Addison brought in two of three targets for 22 yards in the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Addison was once again a bit player in the air attack, with the likes of Aaron Jones, Josh Oliver and Jalen Nailor all recording the same amount of receptions as the second-year wideout. Addison hasn't topped three receptions or 72 yards in any game this season, and he's now logged four or fewer targets in four of five contests. Addison's next opportunity to revert to his 2023 production comes in a favorable Week 9 home matchup against the Colts on Sunday night, Nov. 3.