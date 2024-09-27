Jordan Addison News: Cleared for Week 4 return

Addison (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Green Bay, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Addison will be active for the first time since suffering an ankle sprain in the third quarter of a Week 1 win over the Giants. His return will either push Jalen Nailor out of the regular rotation or bump Nailor down to the No. 3 role, with the latter scenario entailing a demotion for Brandon Powell. Either way, Minnesota's offense figures to be highly concentrated toward Addison, Justin Jefferson and RB Aaron Jones.