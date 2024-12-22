Jordan Addison News: Snags eighth TD on Sunday
Addison had five receptions on eight targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.
Addison's fantasy performance was overshadowed by Justin Jefferson's massive 10-144-2 receiving line Sunday, but the former still produced worthwhile numbers for all intents and purposes. The 22-year-old Addison upped his cumulative production to 56-806-8 in 13 games played this season, providing a solid No. 2 option for quarterback Sam Darnold in Minnesota's potent offense. Addison should be in the starting conversation in most fantasy formats ahead of next Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now