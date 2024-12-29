Jordan Hicks Injury: Enters concussion protocols
Hicks has been diagnosed with a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Hicks took a hit to the head in the first half of Sunday's game, and further tests concluded that the veteran linebacker suffered a concussion. He'll enter the league's five-step concussion protocols, which he'll need to clear in order to play in the Browns' regular-season finale against the Ravens next weekend. Winston Reid will see more playing at linebacker for the rest of Sunday's game.
