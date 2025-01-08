Jordan Love Injury: Warms up, but practice status TBD

Love (elbow) took part in Wednesday's team stretch and warmups before the Packers went outside for practice, the latter of which was closed to the media, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Love banged his right elbow early in the second quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Bears, and while he was seen throwing multiple times on the sideline, he wasn't able to return to the game. Coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic afterward that Love lost feeling in his right throwing hand as a result of the play, and LaFleur then said Monday that the quarterback is "going to be okay"but was unsure how much he'd be able to handle in practice as Green Bay prepares for Sunday's wild-card game at Philadelphia, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Wednesday's injury report will reveal Love's activity level to begin the week.