Jordan Love News: Throws two scores in lopsided win

Love completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for two yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over San Francisco.

Love wasn't needed much in Sunday's victory over the opponent's backup quarterback, attempting his third-fewest pass attempts this season. The 26-year-old threw for multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 7, confirming his improved health following a stretch where he likely wasn't playing at full strength. Love will stay in Green Bay on a short week to host the Dolphins this Thursday on Thanksgiving.