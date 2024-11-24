Fantasy Football
Jordan Love News: Throws two scores in lopsided win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Love completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for two yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over San Francisco.

Love wasn't needed much in Sunday's victory over the opponent's backup quarterback, attempting his third-fewest pass attempts this season. The 26-year-old threw for multiple touchdowns for the first time since Week 7, confirming his improved health following a stretch where he likely wasn't playing at full strength. Love will stay in Green Bay on a short week to host the Dolphins this Thursday on Thanksgiving.

