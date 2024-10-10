Jordan Mason Injury: Sidelined again

Mason was only able to return for one play in the second half before being sidelined again with a left shoulder injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Mason was sidelined for a significant portion of the second quarter while having his shoulder evaluated. He returned for one carry to begin the second half but has since been sidelined for two 49ers' possessions. Mason doesn't have an official injury designation and has his helmet on while standing on the sideline, so it is possible he could return to the game again.