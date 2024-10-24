Jordan Mason Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Mason (shoulder) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

For a second session in a row to begin Week 8 prep, Mason is handling a reduced workload due to a lingering shoulder issue, giving him just one more opportunity to get back to full participation Friday ahead of Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. Assuming he's cleared to play this weekend -- either on Friday's injury report or 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff -- he'll serve as the 49ers' lead runner for an eighth consecutive game in place of Christian McCaffrey (Achilles), who may return following the team's Week 9 bye.