Jordan Mason Injury: Still using non-contact jersey

Mason (shoulder) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It's about the best fantasy managers could hope for, eight days after Mason suffered an AC joint sprain in last Thursday's 36-24 win over the Seahawks. Isaac Guerendo and Patrick Taylor split playing time with Mason getting just one snap after halftime, and one of the possibilities for the upcoming game against Kansas City is Mason being active but taking fewer touches than usual. Mason was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday and now appears likely to be listed as questionable on the final injury report.