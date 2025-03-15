Jordan Mason Injury: Traded to Minnesota

The 49ers traded Mason (ankle) to the Vikings on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender worth $5.3 million on Mason when free agency began, but he'll now be shipped out along with the No. 187 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft in exchange for the No. 160 pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick, per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com. Mason will receive a two-year contract with the Vikings that's worth up to $12 million and includes $7 million guaranteed. Mason served as the 49ers' starting running back for the first half of the 2024 regular season due Christian McCaffrey being sidelined with Achilles injuries. Through the first eight games of the regular season, Mason rushed for 685 yards and three touchdowns on 134 carries while adding 10 catches (on 12 targets) for 86 yards, though he missed the final five games due to a high-ankle sprain. Ty Chandler was slated to be the Vikings' backup running back, but Mason's addition is an upgrade to the backfield led by Aaron Jones, who agreed to a two-year contract with Minneosta on March 9.