Jordan Mason News: Cleared to play Sunday

Mason (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Mason was nursing an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder coming into last week's game against the Chiefs, but it didn't stop him from handling a season-high snap share (86 percent) while finishing with 14 carries for 58 yards and two receptions for 11 yards in the 28-18 loss. Despite seemingly coming out of that game with no setbacks, the 49ers have still chose to lighten Mason's practice workload this week, as he was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday before ditching his blue no-contact jersey and logging full reps Friday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Mason thus looks to be in the clear for another turn as the 49ers' lead back in what could be his final start, as head coach Kyle Shanahan previously said that Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) could be ready to return from injured reserve following San Francisco's Week 9 bye.